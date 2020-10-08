  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi restaurants, hotels to operate 24 hours? Here’s what the govt has decided

By: |
October 8, 2020 1:44 PM

The decision which was taken at a meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will also do away the requirement of a host of licenses that hotels had to procure from different authorities to operate in the city.

The move, the statement added, would help the hotel industry generate more employment.The move, the statement added, would help the hotel industry generate more employment.

In a major push to the hotel and restaurant industries, the Delhi govt on Wednesday allowed all restaurants in the national capital to operate 24 hours of the day, the Indian Express reported. Before this decision comes into force, the restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate between 7 AM in the morning to 11 PM in the night. Additionally, the restaurants which have the license to offer liquor to the customers had to pull down their shutters by 1 AM. With the latest decision, there will be no distinction between the restaurants that sell liquor or not, the government said.

The decision which was taken at a meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will also do away the requirement of a host of licenses that hotels had to procure from different authorities to operate in the city. The government later in a statement said that the decision was taken on the request made by the restaurateurs. It also added that it would be incumbent on all restaurants to ensure that the health and security of all staff members is taken care of. The move, the statement added, would help the hotel industry generate more employment.

Related News

It was also decided in the meeting that hotels won’t need to procure health trade licenses which were issued by the Municipal Corporations. Members of the industry were assured by the govt that the requirement of the health trade license should be abolished within a period of 10 days. The decision was taken after the restaurant body pointed out that Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) already issued licenses for food and safety hygiene standards. In a similar measure, the government said that the restaurants will no longer need to get a license from the Tourism industry. To the question of the hotel industry being one of the rare industries in the retail sector which needed to get a license from the Police department, Delhi CM said that the government will take a decision on the matter soon and informed that the excise department will review its policy of hiking the hotel license fee by 10 percent every year.

The report quoted the CM as saying that the hotel industry provides employment to lakhs of people and the government would take steps to remove the unnecessary hassles for smooth running and the betterment of the industry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi restaurants hotels to operate 24 hours? Here’s what the govt has decided
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus India update: Kerala records daily count of over 10,000 cases, highest COVID-19 growth rate
2Coronavirus: How will winters impact Covid-19 pandemic infection?
3COVID-19 cases in India cross 68-lakh mark