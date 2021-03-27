Delhi residents can get Covid-19 vaccine without registration – Check timings

The changes in the strategy were made as people were facing difficulties in registering for the vaccination online, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. (Credit: ANI)

The Delhi government has decided to allow residents to get Coronavirus vaccination without registering online. The candidates can directly arrive at the vaccination centres to get vaccinated. This will allow the residents of Delhi to directly reach the vaccination centres and get vaccinated. Currently, vaccines are being provided to senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. From April 1, vaccines will be provided to everyone above 45 years of age.

The changes in the strategy were made as people were facing difficulties in registering for the vaccination online, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by ANI reported. Jain said that people were facing technical difficulties in registering themselves online for the Covid-19 vaccination as a large section of people is not well versed with technology.

Jain further said even after registration many beneficiaries had failed to turn up at the vaccination centres on the due date as they get caught up with work and skip their vaccination session. The government has now decided to keep a separate window between 3 PM and 9 PM during which people can directly go to the vaccination centres for Covid-19 vaccination without any online registration.

As the cases of Coronavirus rise consistently during the second wave of Coronavirus, the governments are tweaking their vaccination strategies in order to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination for the maximum number of people. Earlier, the residents wanting to get vaccinated had to register online after which they would be allotted a due date for their vaccination. However, a large section of senior citizens including from poor and uneducated backgrounds were facing hardships in registering for vaccination. Instances of wastage of vaccine doses were also being reported as many registered patients failed to turn up for their vaccination on the due date. India reported a total of 62000 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday which is the single day highest tally in the last five months.