Delhi reports fresh case of Monkeypox! Nigerian woman tests positive – Details here

The monkeypox case tally in India has reached 13 after a 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi reportedly tested positive. This is the 8th case of the viral infection in the national capital, the PTI reported quoting sources on Friday. The woman has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), they added.

Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, sources said. According to the sources, the woman’s condition is currently being monitored.

Also Read | ICMR-NIV analysis finds A.2 strain of monkeypox virus in first two cases

The early six cases have been treated and discharged, a senior doctor said. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

According to a recent study done by the LNJP and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), patients in the first five cases showed “mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb”. Four of these cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes).

The study further asserted that no secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case. In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24. LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with the viral infection.

Also Read| Explained- Monkeypox in the US: Where could it spread next?

According to a WHO report last month, the number of monkeypox cases globally dropped by 21%, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections. The report further said that a possible signal of outbreak in Europe may be starting to decline as well.

As many as 60,799 monkeypox cases have been reported across the world, as per the data by Centres for Disease Control and Promotion. The global death toll from monkeypox currently stands at 20.