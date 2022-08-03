scorecardresearch

Delhi reports fourth monkeypox case as 31-year-old Nigerian woman tests positive

The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital.

Written by PTI
There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said. (File/Reuters)

Delhi reported its fourth case of monkeypox on Wednesday with a 31-year-old Nigerian woman testing positive for the disease, official sources said.

With this case, India’s tally of monkeypox infections has gone up to nine.

She is the first woman in the country to test positive for monkeypox which manifests itself with fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes.

The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said.

The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital.

