Delhi reports 946 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

May 30, 2021 5:31 PM

The fatality rate in the city stands at 1.69 per cent, while the case positivity rate is 1.25 per cent, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,803 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.

There are 12,100 active cases in the national capital.

According to the bulletin, 1,803 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Delhi on Saturday had recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 fatalities.

