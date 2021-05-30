Delhi reports 946 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 new deaths

The fatality rate in the city stands at 1.69 per cent, while the case positivity rate is 1.25 per cent, it said.
Delhi recorded 946 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued on Sunday.
There are 12,100 active cases in the national capital.
According to the bulletin, 1,803 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Delhi on Saturday had recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 fatalities.
