Delhi reports 82 dengue cases this year; highest in last three years

Dengue cases in Delhi highest since 2017

The national capital witnessed 82 dengue cases this year as of August 21, said a civic report released on Monday. This is the highest number of dengue cases that Delhi has faced from the January to August period since 2017 when there were a record 435 cases in the same period. In August there were 30 cases.

Going by the month-wise distribution, after August, July had the highest cases this year at 16 followed by May, April, June, March. There were no dengue cases on January. Dengue case tally in the last five years is 311 (2016), 435 (2017), 78 (2018), 75 (2019), and 51 (2020), according to the report.

Dengue is a vector-borne disease and the mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water. The recent heavy rains are being held for the spike in cases this year. The civic bodies have increased the pace of their fumigation drives at open sites, public spaces, and parks that have the most chances of waterlogging and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Other important steps taken by the municipality are like arranging pumps, spraying kerosene to avoid conducive conditions for the breeding of mosquitoes.

The civic bodies have also started fogging in neighborhoods where vector-borne diseases have been reported.

According to the civic report released on the first week of August, 24 cases of malaria and nearly 15 cases of chikungunya have also been reported.