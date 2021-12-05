Delhi reports 63 Covid cases, positivity rate up marginally to 0.11%

With the fresh cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,41,358 while the death toll was 25,098.
Delhi reported 63 coronavirus cases and zero deaths on Sunday, as the positivity rate rose marginally to 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.
The number of active cases is 370, of which 144 are in home-isolation.
The positivity rate on Sunday rose to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the day before.
