Delhi reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

The national capital recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases of the infection and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities, and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday, the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

Despite the fall in daily cases recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third wave of COVID-19 are quite real, and asserted that his government was preparing on a “war-footing” to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest bulletin, 67,817 COVID-19 tests ? 43,216 RT-PCR tests and 24,601 rapid antigen tests ? were conducted in the city on Thursday.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,35,778. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The number of active cases of the disease dropped to 573 on Friday from 585 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home-isolation decreased to 167 from 176 on Thursday, while the number of containment zones stands at 388, it said.