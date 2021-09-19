Delhi reports 28 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The national capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

The death toll stands at 25,085.

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection.

On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

There are 387 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 180 are in home-isolation, the data showed.

The number of containment zones stands at 103, it added.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up its health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

Amid apprehensions of a third Covid wave in Delhi, experts suggested mass gatherings be avoided and festivals celebrated in a scaled down manner, according to minutes of a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting held last month.

At the meeting, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul emphasised that a narrative for celebrating festivals in a “simple manner” should be started as these events can easily reverse all the gains made in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

According to government data, 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.12 crore people have received at least one dose.