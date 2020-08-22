Delhi reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,412 fresh cases

Fourteen more fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, they said.

Delhi recorded 1,412 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 1.60 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,284, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, 6,090 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,345 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

With the 1,412 new cases, the tally has now risen to 1,60,016.

The number of active cases stands at 11,594, while 1,44,138 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of containment zones stands at 591.

In a related development, an order has been issued for winding up healthcare facilities operating in banquet halls in linkage with the designated COVID hospitals of the Delhi government.