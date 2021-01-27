  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi registers single-day rise of 96 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

January 27, 2021 7:16 PM

The case positivity rate stood at 0.32 per cent, slightly higher from the corresponding figures on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 96 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest single-day rise in over nine months, pushing the infection tally in the national capital on Wednesday to 6,34,325. This was first time in January that daily rise in cases stood below 100.

These 96 cases were detected from 29,855 COVID-19 tests, including 22,426 RT-PCR ones and 7,529 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.

The low number of testing may be attributed to January 26 being a national holiday on account of Republic Day.
Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,829 with nine more people succumbing to the disease in a day, it stated.
The tally of active cases in the city stood at 1,501, according to the bulletin. This was the sixth time that the number of daily cases stood below the 200-mark in January.

