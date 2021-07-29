Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, third time since onset of second wave; 51 new cases

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 and July 24 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, as per official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On Thursday, the city registered 51 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.