Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, second time since onset of 2nd wave; 66 cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while the city had registered 51 cases.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.