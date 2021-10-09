Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 30 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.05 pc

One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi.
The national capital recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases in a day with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department on Saturday.
One death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far in October. Last month, five fatalities were reported in Delhi.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.
On Saturday, 30 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. A total of 62,450 tests — 43,170 RT-PCR and 19,280 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago.
The tally of cases reported in Delhi so far stood at 14,39,166. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.
On Friday, 39 Covid cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. The day before, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.