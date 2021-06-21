  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records this year’s lowest single-day jump of 89 fresh COVID-19 cases

June 21, 2021 4:24 PM

The national capital on Monday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year and 11 deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.16 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the first time since February 16, when 94 COVID-19 cases were recorded, that the number of daily infections has dropped below 100.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 124 fresh cases and seven deaths with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to the deadly disease, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

