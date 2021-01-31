Delhi records single-day rise of 140 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 10,853

The national capital reported 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the city’s positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.
These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853.
The tally of active cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, it added.
