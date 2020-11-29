  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

By: |
November 29, 2020 6:09 PM

The national capital recorded 4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 fatalities increased the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.

This decision has been taken due to rising spread of the COVID-19 infection, he added. The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 5,000 and the positivity rate below eight per cent.

At 68, the number of deaths was lowest since November 6, when the city recorded 64 fatalities. The positivity rate was 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23. It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday. A total of 64,186 tests, including 29,839 RT-PCR ones and 34,347 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Sunday.

A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones — the highest till date — were conducted on Friday. The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date. According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,66,648 on Sunday, of which 5,22,491 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 35,091 on Sunday, down from 36,578 on Saturday.

