Delhi records biggest spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases, daily infection tally crosses 6,000-mark for first time

November 3, 2020 9:02 PM

delhi covid casesForty-eight new fatalities were recorded (PTI Photo)

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day.

This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark. The previous highest single-day spike till date here — 5,891 cases — was recorded on Friday.

Forty-eight new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,652, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi had recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five days on the trot, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

The city recorded 4,001 COVID-19 cases on Monday with positivity rate hovering around 11 per cent, even as the Centre attributed the sudden surge in daily incidences in the last few days to greater movement of people during festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 36,375, as per the bulletin. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,03,096, and the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent.

