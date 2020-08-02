Delhi records 961 fresh COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 4,004

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased to over 89 per cent in Delhi.

Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rose to over 1.37 lakh on Sunday with 961 new cases, while the death toll reached 4,004, authorities said. A total of 1,23,317 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stood at 10,356, of which 5,663 patients are under home isolation. Fifteen people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,004, the authorities said. With 961 fresh cases, the infection tally has risen to 1,37,677. A total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, the authorities said.

The number of COVID tests conducted in the national capital on Saturday was less because of Eid al-Adha.

So far, 10,63,669 tests have been conducted — 55,982 tests for a population of 10 lakh, according to a health bulletin.

Over the last week, the number of new cases has grown by less than one per cent every day.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased to over 89 per cent in Delhi. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 7.54 per cent, the authorities said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the status of containment zones in Delhi.

The number of containment zones has been scaled down from 715 on July 27 to 496 on July 31. The move has reduced the number of people contained from 3,48,099 on July 27 to 1,06,211 on July 31.