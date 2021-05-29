  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 2 months

By: |
May 29, 2021 4:10 PM

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.PTI

On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 956 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over two months, and 122 more fatalities while the positivity rate slipped to 1.19 per cent, according to health department data.

This is the first time since March 22, when 888 infections were recorded, that daily cases in Delhi have fallen below 1,000.

Related News

The 122 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in Delhi to 24,073, the health department bulletin stated.
On Thursday, 1,072 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were recorded while the positivity rate was 1.53 per cent. On Friday, 1,141 cases and 139 fatalities were recorded while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi records 956 fresh COVID-19 cases lowest in over 2 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: 22,701 containment zones in Delhi
2Delhi to get 5.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 age group in June: Sisodia
3COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 5.12 percent in Punjab