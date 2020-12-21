Delhi records 803 new COVID-19 cases; active infections below 10,000-mark

Delhi recorded 803 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over four months, even as the number of active cases dropped below the 10,000-mark.
The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 9,255 cases, the first time since August 4 when the number stood at 9,897, according to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin. (Photo source: IE)
The city’s cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 6,17,808, authorities said. Twenty-seven deaths increased the toll to 10,304. The positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent. This is the seventh consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent. It stood at 1.3 per cent on Sunday and Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday.