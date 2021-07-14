Delhi records 77 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 0.10 pc

On July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.
Delhi recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to a health bulletin on Wednesday.
The national capital had recorded 76 coronavirus cases and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent on July 12, it said.
Eighty-four more patients recovered from the disease on Monday, it said.
The Delhi government did not release the health bulletin on Tuesday.
