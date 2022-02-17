  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 739 Covid cases, 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48 per cent

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 766 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and five deaths.

Written by PTI
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. (Reuters)

Delhi on Thursday reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,54,167 and the death toll climbed to 26,091, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,035, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

