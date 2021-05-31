Delhi records 648 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate below 1 per cent

This is the second day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100.
Delhi on Monday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one per cent, the first time since March 19.
The number of active cases in the national capital is 11,040, according to a health bulletin
On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 per cent.
