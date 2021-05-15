  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 more fatalities; positivity rate dips to 11.32 per cent

May 15, 2021 3:19 PM

The national capital had recorded 8,506 new cases on Friday and a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent.

As many as 289 more patients had succumbed to the disease on Friday, according to a health bulletin.

Delhi recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 more fatalities on Saturday while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 per cent, authorities said.

