Delhi records 635 fresh cases of COVID-19, total deaths 276 so far

Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi even after lockdown relaxations.
Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital. The number of active patients of COVID-19 was 7,006 while 6,771 patients have either recovered and been discharged or migrated to other places, according to Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.
