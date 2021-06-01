Delhi records 623 new COVID cases, 62 deaths

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 percent, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in two and a half months, and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell below one percent for the second consecutive day.

This is the third day that the daily deaths in the city remained below 100. On April 12, the figure was 72.

Delhi on Monday had reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more deaths, while the positivity rate fell was 0.99 percent.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 946 COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths and the positivity rate stood at 1.25 percent, according to a health department bulletin.

The fresh cases recorded on Tuesday are the lowest since March 18, when 607 people were diagnosed with the disease.

The positivity rate is now 0.88 percent, it said.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s tally of cases stands at 14,26,863 and the death toll at 24,299, the bulletin stated.

As the second wave of the COVID pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in daily cases and deaths from April 19. It had reported its highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.7 percent, the bulletin said.