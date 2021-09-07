Delhi records 50 COVID-19 cases, one death

The number of active cases stands at 386, of which 95 are in home isolation, it said.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

Thirty patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and 69,932 tests were conducted on Monday, it said

With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases of Delhi has mounted to 14,38,041, while the death toll stands at 25,083. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of active cases stands at 386, of which 95 are in home isolation, it said.