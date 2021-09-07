  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 50 COVID-19 cases, one death

By: |
September 07, 2021 6:15 PM

Thirty patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and 69,932 tests were conducted on Monday, it said

The number of active cases stands at 386, of which 95 are in home isolation, it said.The number of active cases stands at 386, of which 95 are in home isolation, it said.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 50 COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

Thirty patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and 69,932 tests were conducted on Monday, it said

Related News

With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases of Delhi has mounted to 14,38,041, while the death toll stands at 25,083. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of active cases stands at 386, of which 95 are in home isolation, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi records 50 COVID-19 cases one death
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AIIMS to conduct study to ascertain presence of Covid in various parts of eye
2Firozabad to Prayagraj, massive dengue & viral fever outbreaks across Uttar Pradesh – What has been done so far
3Over 70 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt