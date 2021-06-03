  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 487 Covid cases, lowest in over 2.5 months; death count below 50 after April 11

By: |
June 03, 2021 4:38 PM

Delhi recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Thursday

On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

Delhi recorded 487 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48. According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,447. On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.

