Delhi records 45 more COVID-19 deaths taking toll to 5,854; infection tally over 3.14 lakh

October 13, 2020 7:01 PM

On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities.

The 3,036 fresh cases on Tuesday were detected after 54,957 tests were conducted the previous day.The 3,036 fresh cases on Tuesday were detected after 54,957 tests were conducted the previous day.

The national capital recorded 45 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 5,854, while 3,036 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.14 lakh, authorities said.

The number of daily cases recorded from October 2-12 stood below the 3,000-mark every day.

The 3,036 fresh cases on Tuesday were detected after 54,957 tests were conducted the previous day.

Forty-five more fatalities have been recorded, taking the coronavirus death toll to 5,854, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases on Tuesday rose to 21,490 from 20,535 the previous day.

The total number of cases has climbed to 3,14,224, the bulletin added.

