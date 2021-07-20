Delhi records 44 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Thirty-seven more patients have recovered from the infection in the national capital, the bulletin showed.

The national capital recorded five COVID-19 fatalities and 44 fresh cases of the infection at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The city had recorded 36 coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest single-day rise in over a year, as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

As total of 14,10,005 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out of the city so far. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it added.

With the new cases and fatalities, the city’s death toll climbs to 25,035, while the cumulative case tally reaches 14,35,609.

The number of active cases stands at 569, while that of containment zones is 406. A total of 63,019 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, the bulletin said.