Delhi records 407 COVID-19 fatalities; positivity rate dips below 30 percent

By: |
May 2, 2021 9:35 PM

Delhi had recorded 25,219 cases on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

This is the second consecutive day the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the second consecutive day the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

It had reported 412 deaths on Saturday, the highest so far; 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 25,219 cases on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said.

A total of 71,997 tests, including 17,510 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 92,290 active cases, it added.

A significant number of 24,444 patients recovered from the virus during the period. Out of the 21,483 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1347 are vacant. A total of 50,742 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

According to it, 49,633 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 28,775 who received the first dose and 20,858 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 42,098 from 39,556 the previous day.

