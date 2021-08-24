Delhi records 39 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

According to the bulletin, 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours.
Delhi on Tuesday saw 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government’s health bulletin.
It said 112 cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Mandoli prisons, it said.
The cumulative number of cases stand at 14,37,485, of which 14,11,995 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out.
The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it added.
