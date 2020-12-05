  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 3,419 new COVID-19 cases from over 81K tests; positivity rate down to 4.2%

December 5, 2020 7:32 PM

These fresh cases came out of a record 81,473 tests conducted the previous day, including 35,352 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital recorded 3,419 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with over 80,000 tests being conducted for the second day, even as the positivity rate further dipped to 4.2 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate on Thursday and Friday was 4.96 per cent and 4.78 per cent respectively.

Seventy-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 9,574.

The tally of active cases on Saturday dropped to 26,678 from 28,252 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 5,89,544.

