Delhi records 26 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 0.06 pc

By: |
November 22, 2021 6:48 PM

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,692. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll stands at 25,095, the health bulletin showed.

The national capital recorded 26 cases of COVID-19 and zero daily deaths on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to it in October and five in September.

The death toll stands at 25,095, the health bulletin showed.

According to the bulletin, the authorities conducted 40,532 tests, including 37,147 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.
There are 297 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 126 are in home-isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 120, the bulletin showed.

