  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

The national capital had reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on May 2.

Written By PTI
Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 patients on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on ventilator.

Seven more fatalities were recorded in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19 as the city clocked 20,181 infections in a single day, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

The national capital had reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on May 2.

A total of 1,02,965 tests were conducted the previous day, including 79,946 RT-PCR ones, while the rest were rapid antigen ones.

Nearly, 1,586 patients are admitted to hospitals, with 375 patients on oxygen support. Out of 375 patients, 27 are on ventilator.

The number of active cases stands at 48,178, of which 25,909 are in home isolation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.