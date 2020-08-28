Delhi records 1,808 Covid cases, tally rises to over 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

On Thursday, 22 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,840, the highest single-day spike in August till now. (Reuters file image)

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s tally to over 1.69 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second successive day when over 1,800 new cases have been reported in August. Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Thursday, 22 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,840, the highest single-day spike in August till now. The active cases tally on Friday rose to 13,550 from 13,208 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,369 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,69,412.