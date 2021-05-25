Delhi records 1568 new Covid cases, 156 fatalities; positivity rate 2.14%

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,19,986. Over 13.7 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

Delhi recorded 1,568 fresh cases of coronavirus and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the third day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000. According to the latest health bulletin, the 156 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,565. On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data. A total of 73,406 tests, including 47,494 RT-PCR tests and 25,912 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

