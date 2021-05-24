Delhi records 1,550 Covid cases, 207 deaths; positivity rate 2.52%

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Delhi recorded 1,550 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day tally since March 27, and 207 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.52 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection count was below the 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day and the lowest since March 27 when 1,558 cases were reported. According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,409.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent. On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths, and 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, while the tally on Friday was 3,009 with 252 deaths. On Saturday, it fell further to 2,260 cases.