Delhi records 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 130 fatalities; positivity rate 1.93 pc

By:
May 26, 2021 5:08 PM

The national capital had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 per cent.

Delhi recorded 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 1.93 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

“Positivity down to 1.93% and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

According to the latest health bulletin, the 130 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,695.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 77,103 tests, including 53,542 RT-PCR tests and 23,561 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Wednesday.

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,21,477.

