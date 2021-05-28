Delhi records 1,141 Covid cases, 139 deaths; positivity rate 1.59%

Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.
Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department. This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark.
As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,951.
On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.
