Delhi records 1,141 Covid cases, 139 deaths; positivity rate 1.59%

May 28, 2021 4:56 PM

Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department.

Covid-19This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,951.
On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.

