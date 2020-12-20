  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases; positivity rate 1.3 per cent

December 20, 2020 7:30 PM

The new cases came out of the 83,289 tests conducted the previous day, including 46,001 RT-PCR tests and 37,288 rapid-antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

It stood at 1.3 per cent on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday.

Delhi recorded 1,091 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in around four months, as the total number of such cases climbed to 6,17,005 in the national capital, authorities said.

Twenty-six more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 10,277 in the city. The positivity rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below two per cent. It stood at 1.3 per cent on Saturday, 1.6 per cent on Friday and 1.51 per cent on Thursday.



On August 24, the city had recorded 1,061 new cases. On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate was 1.9 per cent and 1.96 per cent respectively.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, before falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fallen again to 2.64 per cent on December 12. It rose marginally to 2.74 on December 13 and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14.

The tally of active cases in the national capital dropped to 10,148 on Sunday from 10,358 the previous day.

