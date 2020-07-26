  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi records 1,075 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,30,606: Authorities

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 3:46 PM

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606, it said.

From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. (Representational image: IE)

Delhi recorded 1,075 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the city’s caseload to over 1.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,827, authorities said. Twenty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin.

From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211. On June 20, the fresh case count dipped to 954, but it increased the next day to 1,349.

Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again. However, the number of active cases on Saturday was 11,904, down from 12,657 on the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, till date, at 3,947.

