Delhi past peak of second COVID-19 wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent. Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” he said.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals. “I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” Kejriwal said.