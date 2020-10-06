Delhi past peak of second COVID-19 wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” he said.
The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals. “I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” Kejriwal said.
