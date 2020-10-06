  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi past peak of second COVID-19 wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal

October 6, 2020 1:51 PM

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals. (Photo source: IE)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent. Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing to detect the infection exponentially.

“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent,” he said.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals. “I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” Kejriwal said.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

