Delhi: More people seem to take up walk-in vaccination under 18-44 group

In the recent announcement by the government, vaccination centres in Delhi have been given green signal to opt for walk-in registration/ vaccination for the people belonging to the 18-44 year age group. The process has been kicked off in some government-run centres in the city. This means that anyone above the age of 18 years can walk-in the nearest vaccination centre and get themselves registered on the CoWin portal and get vaccinated.

According to a report by The IE, the response at vaccination centres has been good post this announcement. Citing a Delhi government spokesperson, the report said that the government is not sure if the new change has been implemented completely in all centres, but it’s there on papers. A Malviya Nagar MLA, Somnath Bharti has highlighted that all but four full-time government school vaccination centres that are there in his constituency have now enabled walk-in registrations and vaccinations for all those above 18 years.

He added that as of now, 50 per cent of the total vaccine capacity they have at these schools is reserved for people directly coming via walk-ins. The remaining half of vaccines are being kept for people who have booked their slots through the CoWin portal. At all centres, a good response is being seen, he said.

At Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Greater Kailash, all doses that were kept for walk-in registrations for the 18-44 category gets used by 1 pm, the report noted. At this school, 300 Covishield doses are being reserved for walk-in registration for one day. Since the walk-in registrations have been enabled this week, rush can be seen at these centres and vaccine doses are running out quickly.

To be sure, for people having trouble booking vaccine slots on the CoWin portal or are not much familiar with the technology, the walk-in registrations serve a better purpose ensuring that people receive their vaccine jabs.

On Wednesday, the government’s vaccination bulletin showed that 84,539 vaccine doses were administered on June 22. Of these, around 55,000 doses were administered to people coming under 18-44 years of age category. As of June 23, the Delhi government reported a stock of 9,10,000 Covishield and 66,000 Covaxin vaccine doses.