Delhi makes negative coronavirus test report compulsory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab

Amid fresh spike in the coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has decided to update the travel guidelines. Now, those arriving from the worst-affected states would have to carry a negative Covid-19 report. According to news agency ANI, the latest rule will come into effect from February 26. At present, it has been decided that the new travel norms will stay in force till March 15. However, the situation will be reviewed, and the decision of the travel norms maybe extended. The new guidelines say that travellers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh will need to carry a negative RT-PCR report in order to be allowed an entry into Delhi. These five states, especially Maharashtra have witnessed sharp surge in the Covid cases in last 15 days. In fact, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned that if the situation doesn’t improve, the state is likely to see yet another corona lockdown.
