Delhi, Maharashtra among five states likely to face shortfall in critical COVID-19 care, says Centre

The number of Coronavirus cases are likely to go as high as 91,419 in Delhi.

COVID-19: With the number of Coronavirus cases on a daily basis reaching a new high in five Indian states, the central government has raised concerns about provision of critical Coronavirus care. A shortfall has been projected in affected states- Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The IE reported by the end of this month, there could be a serious shortfall in the number of beds, ICUs and ventilators by the end of this month. According to it, the centre has made some projections that highlight an increase in the number of cases. This was given by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to the state’s chief and health secretaries via videoconferencing.

In Delhi, which is already reeling under severe pressure and has received criticism for a significant increase in the number of cases, the central government has provided some figures that reveal come June 30, the number of Coronavirus cases are likely to go as high as 91,419. The red-flag raised also indicated from June 12 there will be shortage in ICU beds and oxygen from June 25. As of now, Delhi has reported availability of 3,368 isolation beds with oxygen, 468 ventilators and 582 ICU beds. Nine districts in Delhi have a confirmation rate of more than 10 per cent.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, will face some shortage of ICU beds on August 8, the report said citing the centre’s presentation. However, the state with a maximum number of COVID-19 cases is expected to run out of ventilators by July 27. Similarly, Tamil Nadu is also likely to run off its ICU beds and ventilators by July 9 and isolation beds with oxygen on July 21.

It can be further noted that two key trends have been identified that shows that more districts in the eastern part of the country have been infected after restrictions were lifted on May 18. Other than this, new districts (those that had less number or those which were successful in eliminating Coronavirus) across India are also recording new cases.

Keeping this in view, the Cabinet Secretary has recommended an upgradation in testing, tracing and containment so that load is reduced on the healthcare system. He has also asked state governments to ensure enough hospital capacity in advance for the next two months.