Delhi logs 65 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate rises to 0.11 pc

The national capital reported 65 coronavirus cases and one fatality in a day while the positivity rate rose marginally to reach 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the viral disease in December so far. Seven fatalities were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the Covid infection tally in the city climbed to 14,41,514. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll was 25,100.