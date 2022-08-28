Delhi logs 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent, while five more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 13,004 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection tally increased to 19,98,644 and the death toll climbed to 26,458, it said.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday. On Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities. It logged 702 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent and four fatalities. On Wednesday, the city recorded 945 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent and six fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,605. As many as 1,942 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 293 are occupied, it said.There are 205 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.