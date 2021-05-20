  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi logs 3,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, 233 deaths; positivity rate slips to 5.5%

May 20, 2021 5:10 PM

According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in the city to 22,579.

The city recorded 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the daily count dipping to below 4,000-mark for the second consecutive day, it said.

Delhi recorded 3,231 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 233 fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 5.5 per cent, according to the health department.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths.

